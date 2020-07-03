$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for XCel Brands’ earnings. XCel Brands reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XCel Brands will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow XCel Brands.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.53 million during the quarter. XCel Brands had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%.

XELB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ XELB traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 80,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. XCel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $16.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.56% of XCel Brands worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

