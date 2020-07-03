-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. Patrick Industries reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.16 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $47.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other Patrick Industries news, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 15,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $965,033.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,290 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PATK traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $64.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

