-$0.10 EPS Expected for Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Tellurian posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 494.44% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TELL. Robert W. Baird cut Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tellurian by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 537,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tellurian by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 816,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 82,770 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 471.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 754,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tellurian stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. 1,888,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $296.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

