-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is $0.23. Henry Schein reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $3.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. Cfra dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 130,969 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,226,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after acquiring an additional 119,783 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after buying an additional 175,859 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after buying an additional 75,273 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,414,000 after purchasing an additional 837,255 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,007. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.98.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.