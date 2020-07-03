-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.03). Outfront Media posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 122.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.40 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OUT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 156,883 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

OUT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 1,280,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

