-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

MRNS stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.54. 1,368,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,266. The company has a market cap of $222.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 301,788 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,202,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,097,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

