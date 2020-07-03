-$0.18 EPS Expected for GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). GoPro reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GoPro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

GoPro stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. 2,040,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.74. GoPro has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $754.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.