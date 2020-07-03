-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Sequans Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million.

SQNS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

NYSE SQNS traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $6.79. 329,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,396. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

