$0.23 EPS Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.26. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million.

CPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Compass Point raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Crystal Rose purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth $4,276,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,483 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 266,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192,221 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 173,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 964,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 144,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPF traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 138,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

