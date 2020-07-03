$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. National Instruments posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $309.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.11 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NATI. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 368,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,275. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $992,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Instruments by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after acquiring an additional 76,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in National Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in National Instruments by 44.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in National Instruments by 14.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

