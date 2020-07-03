$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.37. Stericycle posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.50. 473,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $67.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saddle Point Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $101,218,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,515,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,924,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,649,000 after buying an additional 1,017,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,544,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 54.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,185,000 after buying an additional 481,300 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

