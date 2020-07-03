$0.30 EPS Expected for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.46. Tristate Capital reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tristate Capital.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James upgraded Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.87. 154,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,443. Tristate Capital has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $468.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $26,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,961.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,673 shares of company stock valued at $406,573 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tristate Capital by 190.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tristate Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.