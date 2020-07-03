$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.36. TriMas posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Holly M. Boehne purchased 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,858.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $134,243.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 23.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 105.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TriMas stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 124,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.04. TriMas has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

