$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.36. Heritage Insurance reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,550%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.39 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance stock remained flat at $$12.73 during trading hours on Friday. 162,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,675. The company has a market cap of $359.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

