$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hillenbrand’s earnings. Hillenbrand posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hillenbrand.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE HI traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.37. 357,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,648. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.12 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,966,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,688,000 after purchasing an additional 340,197 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,962,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,565,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,027,000 after purchasing an additional 337,132 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 437,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 159,240 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

