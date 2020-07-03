-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MTBC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.35). MTBC reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 168.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MTBC will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MTBC.

Get MTBC alerts:

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. MTBC had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million.

MTBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of MTBC in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MTBC in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of MTBC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of MTBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of MTBC in a research report on Friday, May 15th. We reiterate our Buy rating on MTBC following Q1 results that beat expectations acrossrevenue, EBITDA and EPS. Q1 was the first quarter in which the CareCloud acquisitioncontributed, and registered a small top-line beat relative to our expectations. Owingto COVID and the precipitous decline in physician visits entering Q2, MTBC expectsQ2 to be down sequentially, with negative EBITDA and EPS. This is not a surprise asfully 60% of MTBC revenue is dependent on physician volumes and charges. Still, MTBCreiterated its full-year view of $100M to $102M in revenue and $12-$13M EBITDA asit has multiple paths to get there, namely its growing Force partner program, and verylikely an acquisition of a tuck-in nature. Depending on the size of the deal, we thinkMTBC could exceed guidance, but for now we have not built any acquired growth in ourmodel and remain slightly below management’s outlook. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 97,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,310. MTBC has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $102.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

In related news, Director Cameron Munter sold 50,000 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $57,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,753 shares of company stock worth $543,377. 46.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in MTBC in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MTBC by 551.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in MTBC in the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in MTBC in the 1st quarter worth $807,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MTBC (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.