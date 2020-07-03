-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MTBC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.35). MTBC reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 168.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that MTBC will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MTBC.
MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. MTBC had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million.
NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 97,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,310. MTBC has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $102.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.
In related news, Director Cameron Munter sold 50,000 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $57,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,753 shares of company stock worth $543,377. 46.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in MTBC in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MTBC by 551.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in MTBC in the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in MTBC in the 1st quarter worth $807,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.
MTBC Company Profile
MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.
Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MTBC (MTBC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.