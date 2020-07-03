$0.51 EPS Expected for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.46. Addus Homecare reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Addus Homecare.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.08 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.63.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $593,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $27,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,594.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 382,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 181,100 shares during the period. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 359,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,284,000 after acquiring an additional 83,219 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 291,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 48,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.14. 97,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,092. Addus Homecare has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $104.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.49.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

