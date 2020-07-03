$0.57 EPS Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. Ashland Global reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $58,724,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ashland Global by 725.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,927,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 601.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,824,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,403,000 after purchasing an additional 466,628 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASH traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $81.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

