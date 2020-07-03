$0.59 EPS Expected for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Polaris Industries posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Wedbush raised Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE:PII traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.91. 483,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,128. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.56. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,602,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,795,000 after buying an additional 461,218 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 475.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,530,000 after buying an additional 296,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,089,000 after buying an additional 279,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 110.0% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 395,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after buying an additional 207,242 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

