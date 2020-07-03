$0.78 EPS Expected for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.76. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 270,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,042. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,746,000 after purchasing an additional 58,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,406,000 after purchasing an additional 33,568 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,092,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,883,000 after purchasing an additional 308,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $66,761,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 948,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

