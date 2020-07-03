$0.88 EPS Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.97. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. UBS Group increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $254,656.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 216,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,308,796.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $174,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,694.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.80. 240,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

