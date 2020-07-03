$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings per share of $2.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $9.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $13.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 67.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 125,561 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,156,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.12. The stock had a trading volume of 356,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,372. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

