0x Achieves Market Cap of $267.62 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00004221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, BitBay, HitBTC and Liqui. During the last seven days, 0x has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $267.62 million and approximately $77.66 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.01718578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00108862 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,819,015 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Binance, CoinTiger, Bitbns, C2CX, Gatecoin, Hotbit, Bittrex, Liqui, AirSwap, Upbit, OTCBTC, Huobi, Livecoin, Independent Reserve, Ethfinex, FCoin, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Crex24, Poloniex, Mercatox, OKEx, IDEX, Zebpay, Bithumb, Kucoin, Tokenomy, Iquant, WazirX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bilaxy, Cobinhood, Coinone, GOPAX, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, BitBay, Gate.io, Radar Relay, DigiFinex, Vebitcoin, ABCC and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

