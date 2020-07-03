0x (ZRX) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, IDEX, Liqui and BitBay. In the last week, 0x has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $242.24 million and approximately $35.93 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.16 or 0.01709728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00170088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00053032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,819,015 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, IDEX, Gatecoin, Bitbns, Bittrex, Gate.io, Hotbit, Tokenomy, Coinone, Binance, Ethfinex, Huobi, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Bithumb, Zebpay, DDEX, Mercatox, WazirX, Independent Reserve, ABCC, Radar Relay, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, Fatbtc, C2CX, BitBay, ZB.COM, Crex24, Cobinhood, FCoin, CoinTiger, GOPAX, Poloniex, OTCBTC, Upbit, Liqui, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Bilaxy, AirSwap, Iquant and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.