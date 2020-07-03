0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Tops One Day Volume of $1.08 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $580,720.77 and $1.08 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.76 or 0.04899877 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00020441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

