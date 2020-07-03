0xBitcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $953,403.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $594,028.87 and $953,403.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001135 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00045324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.40 or 0.04860518 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054797 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00017008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002431 BTC.

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

