-$1.08 EPS Expected for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) will post ($1.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSP. Bank of America upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.55.

Shares of INSP stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $87.50. 344,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,571. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.33. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $99.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $145,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $10,452,750. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,367,000 after buying an additional 72,666 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 982,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,213,000 after buying an additional 48,497 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 884,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after buying an additional 230,870 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 870,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,463,000 after buying an additional 207,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,268,000 after buying an additional 171,468 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

