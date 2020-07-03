$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) will report sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $882.45 million. Carvana reported sales of $986.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. Carvana’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra downgraded Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Carvana from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of CVNA traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,356. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $132.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 15.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

