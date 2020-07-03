$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. CF Industries posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NYSE:CF traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.38. 1,956,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.10.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 62.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,715,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 2,962,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CF Industries by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,165 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $46,054,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,347,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

