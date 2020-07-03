$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $4.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $12.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $12.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $15.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

In related news, Director Michael Graff bought 618 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $448.07 per share, with a total value of $276,907.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total transaction of $2,225,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021 over the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 69,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TransDigm Group by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,178,000 after purchasing an additional 155,925 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $442.33. The company had a trading volume of 425,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,751. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.47. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $426.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.46.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

