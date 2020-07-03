$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $5.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $359.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.65.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,552. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 52,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 302,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 206,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,787,000 after acquiring an additional 69,672 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

