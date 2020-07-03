$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Polaris Industries posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of PII traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.91. 483,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $81.56. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

