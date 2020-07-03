$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Msci’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Msci reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Msci will report full year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

MSCI traded up $7.11 on Thursday, reaching $340.93. 408,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,528. Msci has a one year low of $206.82 and a one year high of $356.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total value of $792,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 285,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,646,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,128,151 in the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Msci by 512.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Msci in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Msci by 82.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

