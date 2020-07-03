$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) to announce $1.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.64.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,499 shares in the company, valued at $341,246,820.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.52, for a total value of $346,273.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,614.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,123 shares of company stock valued at $121,018,015. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,223,000 after purchasing an additional 539,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after purchasing an additional 459,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 406.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,198,000 after purchasing an additional 156,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded up $13.28 on Friday, hitting $622.45. The company had a trading volume of 799,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $595.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.59. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $646.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

