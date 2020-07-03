$106.51 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to report $106.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. GoPro posted sales of $292.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $690.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.40 million to $749.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $795.84 million, with estimates ranging from $767.68 million to $838.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

GPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of GoPro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in GoPro by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in GoPro by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 185,084 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. 2,040,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. GoPro has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

