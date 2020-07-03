$11.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to post $11.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.37 billion and the highest is $11.73 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $11.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $47.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.52 billion to $47.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $49.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.87 billion to $50.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.13.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $4,902,375.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,733 shares of company stock valued at $20,798,098 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,077,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 97.2% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 148.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $517.69. 781,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,706. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $549.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

