$112.00 Million in Sales Expected for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will announce $112.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.00 million. SP Plus reported sales of $414.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $645.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $676.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $724.80 million, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $805.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SP. ValuEngine upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 9.2% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 820,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 69,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 29.7% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,594,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,094,000 after acquiring an additional 365,657 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SP traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 140,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

