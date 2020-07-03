$12.56 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will report $12.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $12.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $48.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.29 million to $48.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $51.88 million, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $53.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLAD. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 141,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,776. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.83 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth about $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 63,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

