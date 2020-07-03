$122.55 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce sales of $122.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.40 million and the highest is $125.70 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $173.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $546.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.02 million to $570.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $583.06 million, with estimates ranging from $535.22 million to $630.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $171.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

HSII stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 50,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,358. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $416.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,230,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 120,049 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 614,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 240,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.