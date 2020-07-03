$144.94 Million in Sales Expected for Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) to report sales of $144.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.80 million to $145.13 million. Knowles posted sales of $205.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year sales of $707.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.27 million to $723.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $831.64 million, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $877.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Knowles had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. 916,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Knowles by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Knowles by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

