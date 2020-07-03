$169.55 Million in Sales Expected for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) to report sales of $169.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.04 million. Lendingtree reported sales of $278.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full-year sales of $882.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $824.97 million to $908.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $904.59 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lendingtree.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 2.90%. Lendingtree’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

TREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lendingtree from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.40.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 18,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total value of $5,064,047.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,951.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $27,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,972.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,760. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lendingtree by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 279,036 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,501,000 after buying an additional 279,036 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,826,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 366,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,113,000 after buying an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,067,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREE traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $295.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,283. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Lendingtree has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $434.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.82.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

