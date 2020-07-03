$17.72 Billion in Sales Expected for IBM (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IBM (NYSE:IBM) will report sales of $17.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IBM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.12 billion. IBM reported sales of $19.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBM will report full-year sales of $72.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.58 billion to $75.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $74.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.07 billion to $76.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 57.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IBM from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

IBM traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $119.70. 3,745,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,099,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.71. IBM has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in IBM during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IBM during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in IBM during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IBM during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in IBM during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

