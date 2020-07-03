$19.32 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) to announce sales of $19.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.57 million and the lowest is $19.12 million. Investar posted sales of $18.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $79.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.66 million to $80.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $84.97 million, with estimates ranging from $77.69 million to $92.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Investar had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISTR shares. Raymond James lowered Investar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 9,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $133,003.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,394.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Investar by 12.2% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 737,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Investar by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 42,756 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 506,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Investar by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Investar during the first quarter worth about $2,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Investar stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $14.16. 19,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Investar has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $158.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

