$193.02 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce sales of $193.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.00 million. TriMas reported sales of $239.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $751.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.50 million to $764.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $783.24 million, with estimates ranging from $770.40 million to $796.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. William Blair raised shares of TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TRS stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $23.43. 124,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. TriMas has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, Director Holly M. Boehne purchased 2,582 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,858.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,243.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TriMas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,521,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,339,000 after acquiring an additional 90,780 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in TriMas by 12.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,507,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 382,134 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in TriMas by 29.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,094,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,375,000 after purchasing an additional 470,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 4.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,003,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,275,000 after buying an additional 85,118 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,898,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after buying an additional 56,304 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.