$2.05 EPS Expected for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $2.23. Air Products & Chemicals reported earnings per share of $2.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.78.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

