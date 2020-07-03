$2.13 EPS Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $2.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $13.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.23.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $4.82 on Friday, hitting $291.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $165.23 and a 52 week high of $299.21.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $546,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $9,383,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,315 shares of company stock valued at $85,041,266 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

