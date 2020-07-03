$2.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce $2.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $2.16. SBA Communications posted earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.19.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,881. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $323.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3,756.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,946,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $15,115,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,603,005 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 131,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.