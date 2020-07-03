$2.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce $2.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $2.16. SBA Communications posted earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.19.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,881. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $323.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3,756.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,946,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $15,115,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,603,005 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 131,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.