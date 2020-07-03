$2.24 EPS Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings per share of $2.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $11.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.84 to $11.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $12.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,070. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $374.09. 396,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,047. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $394.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

