$2.27 EPS Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to announce $2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.79 and the lowest is $1.51. McKesson posted earnings per share of $3.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $14.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.09 to $14.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.60 to $17.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

McKesson stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.91. 1,168,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,018. McKesson has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,934. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 198.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 254.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

