$20.72 Million in Sales Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to announce sales of $20.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.10 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $19.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.70 million to $86.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $87.86 million, with estimates ranging from $87.32 million to $88.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on INBK. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

INBK stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 33,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 609.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 44,484 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

